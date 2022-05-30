Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Megastar Sharon Cuneta now a certified ‘Shawol’

Sharon Cuneta is a certified Shawol now after the megastar on Sunday attended the Begin Again: Kpop Edition concert that featured NCT Dream, SHINee’s Key, WEi, and Alice at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

On Twitter her daughter Kakie Pangilinan said, “Kim Kibum kaw lang ang nagpapaiyak ng mama ko na ganto [Kim Kibum you’re the only one who can make my mom cry like this].”

Sharon also posted a screenshot of Kakie’s tweets on Instagram.

“Nakakahiya man pero SHINee (this time si Key pa lang) ang nakakapagpaiyak sa akin ng ganito,” she wrote.

“I was so happy when I got to meet NCT 127, but I will cry buckets if all of SHINee comes. And possibly EXO too,” she added.

“Flew home from Ilocos for this! Yes! With my babies!” she said.

Sharon is a big fan of SHINee which is known for the songs “Don’t Call Me,” “Ring Ding Dong,” “View,” “Replay,” and “Stand By Me.”

