Sharon Cuneta wows fans with slimmer figure

Megastar Sharon Cuneta impressed her fans and netizens with her new slim figure after sharing new photos on social media.

Cuneta shared black and white photos on her Instagram account taken for an endorsement pictorial.

Cuneta previously shared that she started her weight loss journey in 2016.

“I started exactly in January 2016. Five years na ako naglo-lose ng weight slowly but steadily. But you reach a point na when you hit that number, you don’t know what it is, but when you hit that number sa scale, doon mo mano-notice na pumayat ka. Pero hindi nila alam na ang tagal [nung process]. I am almost half of my body weight,” Cuneta said in a previous interview.

RELATED STORY: ‘Mawalan na ko ng ningning’: Sharon Cuneta says as she campaigns for Leni-Kiko

Last year Cuneta emphasized that her road to fitness is for herself.

“I really made a commitment. Sabi ko, I want to play with my future grandkids. And I want to be able to play with Miguel who is 12 now. Miel is 17. I want to be able to enjoy K-pop with her. I don’t want to miss out on anything, so I had to commit to myself,’ she added.

Cuneta said she is now very conscious of what she puts in her body.

“I did not remove carbs, but I just lessened. You have to train your tummy. Kasi when you stretch it, it will stay there kapag kain ka nang kain. Kapag lumiit na,.Thank God hindi ako mahilig sa kanin. Hindi rin ako mahilig sa sweets. ‘Yung bread tinantanan ko na rin,” she said.

READ ON: Megastar Sharon Cuneta debuts in prime time series ‘Ang Probinsyano’

The megastar adds that she will no longer do crash diets.

“Everything in moderation lang. I’ve done crash diets in the past. ‘Yung rebound weight, grabe. Pagbalik, mas malaki sa ni-lose mo, so I stopped it. Harder to remove. More protein and less carbs,” she said.