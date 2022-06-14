Janine Gutierrez reveals she ‘imagined’ actor Paulo Avelino as boyfriend

Filipina actress Janine Gutierrez has revealed imagining actor Paulo Avelino as her boyfriend.

Asked by Avelino if she ever “imagined being in a relationship” with him during a lie detector drinking game, as seen on RecCreate’s YouTube channel yesterday, June 13, she confessed to imagining onscreen love team partner as her boyfriend.

“Yes, of course. Syempre nag-shooting tayo (When we did our shoot),” Gutierrez said. She was however “shocked” by the lie detector device apparently implying that she lied.

“Sana nagsinungaling na lang ako [para] hindi ako napahiya,” she quipped. (I should have just lied to save myself from embarrassment.)

“But syempre ‘di ba when you’re doing a film, gagamitin mo din naman talaga ‘yung whoever you are with and what’s in front of you,” she added. (But of course when you are doing a film, you will make use of whoever you are with and what is in front of you.)

“Spoken like a true professional — professional liar,” Avelino said.

Avelino admitted that he knew that he and Gutierrez will be “close” to each other after they first met.

“It’s just something you know when you meet each other,” he said.