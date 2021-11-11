Entertainment

Paulo Avelino reveals he used to date Janine Gutierrez 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Actor Paulo Avelino revealed that he used to date his co-star in ‘Marry Me, Marry you’ Janine Gutierrez.

The actor made the revelation during a virtual press conference for the series. 

Avelino said that he and Janine went out for a few dates. The actress is currently in relationship with Rayver Cruz.

“Alam ko itatanggi na naman ako ni Janine. Lumabas na kami dati, hindi lang natuloy. Kung mangyayari ngayong pagkakataon na ito na single siya at single ako, then okay,” he said.

Janine reacted and said that she did not deny going out with Avelino.

“Excuse me, never ko dineny. Si Paulo lang ‘yung walang sinasabi,” she said.

Avelino then recalled one of their conversations when they agreed to call their dates as ‘hanging out’.

The series is set to enter its second season on November 15. 

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Pinay fan spends over PHP500K to support her K-Pop idols

3 hours ago

WATCH: Hollywood star Will Smith shoots YouTube series at Burj Khalifa

21 hours ago

Kris Aquino shares details on ‘private, tiny’ wedding

22 hours ago

LOOK: Actress Kiray Celis receives Louis Vuitton Christmas gift from beau Stephen Estopia

2 days ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button