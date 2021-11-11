Paulo Avelino reveals he used to date Janine Gutierrez 

Actor Paulo Avelino revealed that he used to date his co-star in ‘Marry Me, Marry you’ Janine Gutierrez.

The actor made the revelation during a virtual press conference for the series.

Avelino said that he and Janine went out for a few dates. The actress is currently in relationship with Rayver Cruz.

“Alam ko itatanggi na naman ako ni Janine. Lumabas na kami dati, hindi lang natuloy. Kung mangyayari ngayong pagkakataon na ito na single siya at single ako, then okay,” he said.

Janine reacted and said that she did not deny going out with Avelino.

“Excuse me, never ko dineny. Si Paulo lang ‘yung walang sinasabi,” she said.

Avelino then recalled one of their conversations when they agreed to call their dates as ‘hanging out’.

The series is set to enter its second season on November 15.