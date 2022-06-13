Ogie Alcasid shares thoughts on ‘blooming romance’ between Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez

Singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid has shared his thoughts on the speculations about a blooming romance between Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez, after their US trip.

The two stayed at least a week in the US in late March, as guests of music veteran Ogie Alcasid in his concert tour and then flew to New York apparently for a personal vacation after rumors linking Janine and Paulo had begun to circulate as they started working together in a series.

RELATED STORY: Paulo Avelino reveals he used to date Janine Gutierrez

In an interview with entertainment site Push, Alcasid , who was asked about the Paulo-Janine rumored romance, said, “You know those two, I love those guys. They’re complete pros. They’re very sweet to each other. I cannot say if they’re on or not. The truth is hindi ko alam. They look like they are.”

Alcasid said that Avelino and Gutierrez will join him again for the second leg of his tour. “Masasabi ko na siguro kung talagang sila na,” he said.

Avelino and Gutierrez had dated before her four-year relationship with host-dancer Rayver Cruz while Avelino has admitted that he and Gutierrez are indeed lot closer to each other now.