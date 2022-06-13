LOOK: Actor Vhong Navarro’s son graduates from college

Vhong Navarro and his ex-wife actress Bianca Lapus couldn’t be prouder parents with their son Isaiah graduating from college.

The actor-host recently took to IG to share photos from son’s college graduation and attended the ceremony at the University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Arts and Letters with Lapus.

“Masarap sa pakiramdam bilang magulang na makatapos ng pag-aaral ang anak nila,” Vhong said. “Maraming salamat [Isaiah], sobrang nakakaproud ka! We love you [so] much!”

The trio posed for a photo and Isaiah shared the stage with other graduates.

Vhong has another son with Bianca: Frederick Vhong Navarro. The couple got married in Kyoto, Japan in 2019.