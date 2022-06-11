EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Japanese film ‘Plan 75’ puts spotlight on OFW caregivers through Filipina actress Stefanie Arianne

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Filipino actress Stefanie Arianne has taken the spotlight in the Japanese film ‘Plan 75’ which won a special award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Having grown up in the Philippines, Stefanie Arianne dreamed of becoming an actress and attending film festivals abroad and earlier her film premiered and won a special award at the Cannes Film Festival.

RELATED STORY: Filipino Director Brillante Mendoza, two Pinoy actors bag key awards in Rome

In the film ‘Plan 75,’ Arianne plays an overseas Filipino worker who is a caregiver in Japan and the Japanese-Philippine-French collaboration movie tells the story of how a government program in Japan, Plan 75, encourages senior citizens to be euthanized to tackle the increasingly fast-growing older society in the country.

Filipina Japanese actress attended its Cannes red carpet premiere.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

VP leni graduates

VP Leni Robredo urges graduating students to pursue truth

5 mins ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 5

Mutya ng Kalayaan 2022 to trail braze FilSoc’s Philippine Independence Day activities in Dubai

6 mins ago
nora aunor IGg e1654944921762

‘Superstar’ Nora Aunor leads new batch of Philippine National Artists

22 mins ago
Mount Bulusan 1

178 volcanic earthquakes in Mt. Bulusan in 24 hours

27 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button