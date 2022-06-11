Japanese film ‘Plan 75’ puts spotlight on OFW caregivers through Filipina actress Stefanie Arianne

Filipino actress Stefanie Arianne has taken the spotlight in the Japanese film ‘Plan 75’ which won a special award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Having grown up in the Philippines, Stefanie Arianne dreamed of becoming an actress and attending film festivals abroad and earlier her film premiered and won a special award at the Cannes Film Festival.

In the film ‘Plan 75,’ Arianne plays an overseas Filipino worker who is a caregiver in Japan and the Japanese-Philippine-French collaboration movie tells the story of how a government program in Japan, Plan 75, encourages senior citizens to be euthanized to tackle the increasingly fast-growing older society in the country.

Filipina Japanese actress attended its Cannes red carpet premiere.