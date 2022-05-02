EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Actress Jodi Sta Maria welcomes viral memes on ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’

Actress Jodi Sta. Maria has welcomed the viral memes on the drama series “The Broken Marriage Vow”.

Some scenes in the drama series “The Broken Marriage Vow” (TBMV) have gone viral and are now the subject of memes and spoofs.

Some lines are now being used in political campaigns.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Jodi Sta. Maria enjoys river tubing with son Thirdy in Philippines

Among the viral scenes are the ones uploaded by hundreds on Tiktok.

Iconic dialogues in the show, including “Your daughter is sleeping with my husband” and “Papunta pa lang tayo sa exciting part” are the ones that have gone viral.

During the online press conference for “The Broken Playlist: Broken Marriage Vow Digital Concert,” actress Jodi admitted to having been amused by this,

Jodi said she was aware of the positive reviews that the show has been receiving. It premiered in January on the Kapamilya channel.

