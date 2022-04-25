LOOK: Celebrity couple Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza share snaps of El Nido trip

Celebrity couple Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza shared the images of their El Nido trip on social media for their fans.

In the pictures, they were seen sharing some drinks at the beach.

“To more coladas, laughs, and sunsets with you,” Mendoza wrote.

Atayde, while sharing pictures of them being onboard a boat, said: “I love you in all ways, more and more… everyday.”

Last December they celebrated their third anniversary as a couple on a yacht.

In late January 2019 Atayde confirmed “exclusively dating” Mendoza.

They have been open about their relationship and share their snaps with fans.