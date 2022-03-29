Willie Revillame tests negative for cancer

Television host Willie Revillame has announced that he tested negative for cancer.

The statement comes after he underwent colonoscopy for an executive check-up.

Doctors initially found polyps in his colon and stomach which they suspected to be cancerous.

“Kanina tinawagan ako nang 8:30 ng aking doktor, Dra. Juliet Gopez-Cervantes. Sabi niya, ‘Willie, kumusta ka? Sobra kang magdasal. Good news, negative ka sa cancer.’ Thank you, Lord!” Revillame said in his game show airing on Youtube.

Revillame said that it seemed like the longest hours of his life while waiting for the test results.

“If worse comes to worst, o-operahan ako, puputulin ‘yung bituka ko, ready naman ako. Gano’n talaga ang buhay,” he told fans.

He also thanked those who continuously prayed for him.

“Kailangan po nagpapa-executive check up tayo yearly. Kung ‘di niyo man kaya, magpa-check po kayo kahit outpatient kayo. Lalong-lalo na po endoscopy, colonoscopy,” he said. “Para po malaman niyo kung ano’ng meron kayo sa loob.” he said.