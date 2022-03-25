Entertainment

Mike Enriquez returns to work after kidney transplant

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago

Kapuso news anchor Mike Enriquez has returned to work today after a lengthy medical leave.

“People of the Philippines, I have returned,” Enriquez said, quoting US General Douglas MacArthur in a virtual press briefing.

Enriquez took a medical leave last December for a kidney transplant which required a three-month isolation period.

“‘Yung pinagdaanan ko mahirap. Aside from the procedure itself, may three months mandatory isolation period, and the purpose of that is to avoid rejection and infection. ‘Yung kidney transplant patients, immuno-compromised sila eh. May comorbidities pa ko, senior citizen, diabetic,” he said.

Enriquez said he needed to undergo a transplant ‘to improve his quality of life’.

“Imagine this, three times a week, sometimes four times a week, I am hooked up to a dialysis machine for four hours. Ask people who undergo dialysis, para kang binugbog ni Manny Pacquiao, physically,” he said.

“You need two things: You need prayer, and you need humor. Kung masyado kang seryoso sa buhay mo, walang mangyayari sayo,” he said.

Enriquez will be returning to his stint as 24 Oras anchor and Super Radyo DZBB host starting Monday.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Isko BBM

If elected, Isko Moreno open to go after Marcos’ PHP203B tax debt

11 hours ago
277216265 331782192352309 8527926594871413218 n

LOOK: Anne Curtis joins ‘It’s Showtime’ family get-together

11 hours ago
pokwang leni

‘Kakampink’ Pokwang unbothered by bashers over support for Leni

15 hours ago
DUBAI EXPO 2020

Julie Anne San Jose, Jessica Villarubin, and Xian Lim headline “Stronger Together: GMA Pinoy TV at Expo 2020 Dubai” concert!

17 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button