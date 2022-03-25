Mike Enriquez returns to work after kidney transplant

Kapuso news anchor Mike Enriquez has returned to work today after a lengthy medical leave.

“People of the Philippines, I have returned,” Enriquez said, quoting US General Douglas MacArthur in a virtual press briefing.

Enriquez took a medical leave last December for a kidney transplant which required a three-month isolation period.

“‘Yung pinagdaanan ko mahirap. Aside from the procedure itself, may three months mandatory isolation period, and the purpose of that is to avoid rejection and infection. ‘Yung kidney transplant patients, immuno-compromised sila eh. May comorbidities pa ko, senior citizen, diabetic,” he said.

Enriquez said he needed to undergo a transplant ‘to improve his quality of life’.

“Imagine this, three times a week, sometimes four times a week, I am hooked up to a dialysis machine for four hours. Ask people who undergo dialysis, para kang binugbog ni Manny Pacquiao, physically,” he said.

“You need two things: You need prayer, and you need humor. Kung masyado kang seryoso sa buhay mo, walang mangyayari sayo,” he said.

Enriquez will be returning to his stint as 24 Oras anchor and Super Radyo DZBB host starting Monday.