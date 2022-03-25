LOOK: Anne Curtis joins ‘It’s Showtime’ family get-together

Anne Curtis has reunited with her ‘It’s Showtime’ co-hosts after two years of showbiz hiatus.

They had dinner together last March 24.

In a photo shared by Jugs Jugueta on Instagram, those present were Vice Ganda, Vhong Navarro, Teddy Corpuz, Karylle, Kim Chiu, Amy Perez, Ryan Bang, Ion Perez and Jackie Gonzaga.

ABS-CBN’s chief operating officer Cory Vidanes, as well as the noontime show’s executives were also present at the dinner.

“Showtime high school reunion,” Jugs said in his caption.

“Sarap ng family dinner and great seeing you again Annie,” Corpus said on her own post.