Kapuso actress and influencer Heart Evangelista wows her followers and her fans after sporting a pearl blonde look on Instagram.

‘Pearl blonde,” she said on her Instagram account.

Heart was also seen posing in her balcony in Paris, France.

The Kapuso star flew to France for the Paris Fashion Week. She also conquered the event with her outfits that wowed the crowd and her fans.