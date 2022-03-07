Vogue Singapore names Heart Evangelista as one of best dressed celebs in Paris Fashion Week

Vogue Singapore has included fashion icon and Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista in their list of best-dressed celebrities in the Paris Fashion Week.

Vogue Singapore named 16 icons and pairs who stole the show at Paris Fashion Week in an article released over the weekend.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Heart Evangelista, journalist Anna Wintour meet at breakfast in Paris

Heart wore a yellow plaid Dior look which she wore to the luxury brand’s show in Paris.

BlackPink’s Jisoo was also included in the fashion magazine’s list.

Rihanna, Chiara and Valentina Ferragni Alexa Chung, Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Mark Tuan and Úrsula Corberó, Lila Moss, and Anya Taylor-Joy were among the big named and celebritied included in the list.