LOOK: PH bet Tracy Perez wears gown by UAE-based designer at 70th Miss World

Philippine bet Tracy Maureen Perez showcased the gown created by UAE-based Filipino designer Harvey Cenit at the grand coronation night of Miss World in Puerto Rico.

The Cebuana beauty queen stepped on stage wearing a figure-hugging blue gown as she was introduced during the finals night.

“Blue gown for the blue crown. This is the last stretch, Philippines! Pray and manifest,” she said in an Instagram post hours before the competition.

“Harvey Cenit continues to cement his shining reputation among the well-heeled women of the emirates and the Gulf. Beyond the region, Harvey has also created extraordinary pieces for international celebrities, including former Miss Universe Catriona Gray,” the designer’s profile on his website.

Cenit, recipient of The Filipino Times Awards 2016 Most Promising Fashion Designer of the Year, was able to establish his name in the last five years in the Emirates.

“With his elegantly feminine design aesthetic, a good balance between extravagance and restrained class, that’s difficult not to love, Harvey has become the designer of choice for affluent women in the country,” the website said.