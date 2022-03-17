PH bet Tracy Maureen Perez finishes at Top 13 in Miss World 2021

Philippine bet Tracy Maureen Perez has ended her journey in the 70th edition of the Miss World competition in the show’s Top 13.

U.S.A., Poland, Indonesia, Mexico, Northern Ireland, and Cote d’Ivoire composed the Miss World 2021 final 6.

Perez shined in the early days of the competition. She was among the finalists in the ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ round and ‘Head to Head’ challenges.

There were 97 candidates and only the Top 40 competed live in Puerto Rico on Thursday.

“I’m so much stronger than all of the unfortunate things that did happen to me,” Tracy said during a short interview on the grand coronation night.