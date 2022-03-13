EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Rachell Ann Go to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 26

Filipina singer Rachell Ann Go will perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 26.

OFWs will be able to enjoy her hit songs as she performs at Expo 2020 Dubai later this month.

The singing sensation will be live on the Jubilee Stage to perform some of her biggest hits and theatre tunes in a concert from 8:30 pm onwards.

Rachelle Ann Go found fame with a number of critically acclaimed hits and is a winner of multiple Philippine singing competitions including Eat Bulaga! and Search for a Star.

Rachelle Ann Go Expo 2020

Earlier, she has performed on London’s West End and Broadway in parts ranging from Ariel in The Little Mermaid to Eliza Hamilton in the original West End production of Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The other Filipino artists who had been invited to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai were Lea Salonga, Bamboo, Darren Espanto, December Avenue, JK Labajo, Angeline Quinto, Elha Nympha, The Juans, among others.

