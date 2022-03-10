‘Utang na loob!’ Sharon Cuneta hits Panelo for singing her classic song at campaign sortie

Megastar Sharon Cuneta slammed senatorial candidate Salvador Panelo for singing her classic song ‘Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas’ at a campaign sortie in Quezon City.

“Nanang ko po pls lang nakakahiya naman sa amin ni Willy Cruz! You are not allowed to use our song! Don’t mess with a classic,” Cuneta said in an Instagram post.

She said that she is ready to fight for her song and her rights.

“WHY?!!!Tell me WHY?!!! I gotta fight for my song’s rights as well as Willy Cruz’s who wrote it! Cannot be. Di dapat sinisira ang isang classic,” Cuneta said.

The megastar added that she did not authorize anyone to use her song. It’s unclear though if Panelo violated the rules for copyrighted music or songs.

“Basta TAYO ANG AT MAY ORIG! Oh please WE HAVE NOT ALLOWED YOU TO USE OUR SONG! Please stop. Nakakaawa naman ang kanta namin at nakakahiya,” she said in a tweet.

Cuneta is the wife of vice-presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan.

“I allow it’s use only for Leni-Kiko. Utang na loob baka bumangon si Willy nakakahiya naman sa amin, kinilabutan ako,” she said in a separate Instagram post.