Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee reportedly killed in Russian combat

Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee has been reportedly killed during the Russian attack at the town of Irpin according to a BBC report on Wednesday.

According to the report, the 33-year-old Ukrainian actor signed up to be a member of the territorial defense force in the first few days of war.

Russia continuously bombards Irpin leading to civilian casualties.

Some residents were able to escape the town following the establishment of a humanitarian corridor.

Lee has appeared in several films and was even featured in the Ukranian versions of The Lion King and The Hobbit.

He also joined Star Factory and X-factor.

“We’ll be ok and everything will be Ukraine,” the actor said on his last Instagram post.