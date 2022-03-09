EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee reportedly killed in Russian combat

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee has been reportedly killed during the Russian attack at the town of Irpin according to a BBC report on Wednesday.

According to the report, the 33-year-old Ukrainian actor signed up to be a member of the territorial defense force in the first few days of war.

RELATED STORY: DFA raises alert level 4 in Ukraine

Russia continuously bombards Irpin leading to civilian casualties.

Some residents were able to escape the town following the establishment of a humanitarian corridor.

Lee has appeared in several films and was even featured in the Ukranian versions of The Lion King and The Hobbit.

READ ON: DFA: 199 Filipinos evacuated from Ukraine

He also joined Star Factory and X-factor.

“We’ll be ok and everything will be Ukraine,” the actor said on his last Instagram post.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iPhone SE for 2022

LOOK: Apple unveils low-cost iPhone SE for 2022; to hit market from March 18

2 hours ago
Russia on map

McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Pepsi suspend operations in Russia amidst Ukraine war

2 hours ago
OFW lane naia

OFW numbers drop by nearly a fifth to 1.8M in 2020 due to COVID pandemic

2 hours ago
New York City

Philippines welcomes measures to treat household workers in New York as employees

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button