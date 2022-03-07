DFA raises alert level 4 in Ukraine

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has raised the crisis alert level in Ukraine to Alert Level 4.

“Due to the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, the Department of Foreign Affairs has raised the crisis alert level for all areas in Ukraine to Alert Level 4 (Mandatory Repatriation),” the DFA said in a statement through the Philippine Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.

“Under Crisis Alert Level 4, the Philippine Government undertakes mandatory evacuation procedures at government expense,” it added.

Filipinos in Ukraine will be assisted by the Philippine Embassy in Poland and the Rapid Response Team, which are currently assisting Filipino nationals for repatriation and relocation.

Filipinos in Ukraine may reach the following hotlines.

1. Emergency Phone Number: +48 604 357 396 (Also receives VIBER and WHATSAPP calls)

2. Assistance-to-Nationals Phone Number: + 48 694 491 663 (Also receives VIBER and WHATSAPP calls)