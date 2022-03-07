GlobalLatest News

DFA raises alert level 4 in Ukraine

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has raised the crisis alert level in Ukraine to Alert Level 4.

“Due to the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, the Department of Foreign Affairs has raised the crisis alert level for all areas in Ukraine to Alert Level 4 (Mandatory Repatriation),” the DFA said in a statement through the Philippine Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.

“Under Crisis Alert Level 4, the Philippine Government undertakes mandatory evacuation procedures at government expense,” it added.

Filipinos in Ukraine will be assisted by the Philippine Embassy in Poland and the Rapid Response Team, which are currently assisting Filipino nationals for repatriation and relocation.

Filipinos in Ukraine may reach the following hotlines.

1. Emergency Phone Number: +48 604 357 396 (Also receives VIBER and WHATSAPP calls)

2. Assistance-to-Nationals Phone Number: + 48 694 491 663 (Also receives VIBER and WHATSAPP calls)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

temperature new

Temperatures may reach 40°C in parts of UAE this week

4 hours ago
The Filipino Times court gavel 1

Abu Dhabi Court orders man to return AED 19,000 unpaid debt to ex-fiancée

4 hours ago
Heart Evangelista Escudero 1

Vogue Singapore names Heart Evangelista as one of best dressed celebs in Paris Fashion Week

4 hours ago
Claudine Gretchen Barretto

‘Privilege to be your sister’: Claudine Barretto greets Gretchen on her birthday

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button