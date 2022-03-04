Rocco Nacino recalls encounter with scammer pretending to be Gabby Eigenmann

Actor Rocco Nacino recalled his recent encounter with a scammer who pretended to be his fellow Kapuso star Gabby Eigenmann.

Rocco said that the amount being asked of him was not big, but it was a good thing that he checked with the actor first.

Rocco shared a screenshot of his conversation on Instagram with someone pretending to be Gabby.

“So this happened a few days ago. Namuntikan pa ako dahil bagong gising ako. Buti nalang at naisipan ko muna silipin ang contact number para iverify at tawagan si Gabby Eigenmann para manigurado,” he wrote.

“Kasi alam ko mayaman tong si brother Gabby at kung meron man uutang ako dapat un sa kanya HAHAHHA. Ayan, confirmed. At nagsimula na ang pakikiride ko sa poser na ito para makuha number nya,” he added.

Rocco urges the public to be more vigilant and be extra careful to avoid falling into scams.

“It’s sad to know that may mga gumagawa talaga ng ganito. Sana maging aral ito para satin lahat na magingat palagi at magkaroon ng presence of mind lalo na kapag pera na ang usapan. Sa taong ito, sana makonsensya ka sa ginagawa mo, at karma na ang bahala sayo. Kung kailangan mo ng pera, gumawa ka ng tamang paraan para makaipon. Hindi lahat nasshortcut,” he said.

Gabby also shared the photo on his Instagram account and warned the public about scams.