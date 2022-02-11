Tom Rodriguez says ‘I love you’ to Carla Abellana amid breakup rumors 

Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez appears to dismiss speculations that he and his wife Carla Abellana have called it quits.

Carla recently posted a series of photos on her Instagram account which attracted a number of positive comments including her husband.

Tom replied in the comment section ‘I love you’ with heart emojis.

Last week, netizens were quick to notice that Carla was not wearing her wedding ring on her latest YouTube vlog.

The observation came amid reports that Abellana and her husband’s relationship is on the rocks.

In her vlog, Carla revealed a small, red heart-shaped tattoo behind her ear.

“I didn’t feel anything, no pain, whatsoever. It was so comfortable. Ang gaan ng kamay ‘nung tattoo artist,” she said.

Carla added that she filmed the vlog on the third week of January.

Carla used to wear the ring in her previous vlogs.

The celebrity couple tied the know last October.