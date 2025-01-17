Richard Gutierrez: Barbie Imperial not involved in Sarah Lahbati annulment

Filipino actor Richard Gutierrez has clarified that Barbie Imperial had no role in his separation from ex-wife Sarah Lahbati.

The 40-year-old Incognito actor told Ogie Diaz in an interview: “Ang gusto ko lang siguro iclarify doon sa mga tao is that si Barbie walang kinalaman sa paghihiwalay namin ni Sarah. Hindi siya third party, hindi nag overlap.”

He stressed that Imperial had no involvement in the annulment of his marriage to ex-wife Lahbati, whom he married in March 2020.

He also said that Imperial is gaining a lot of bashers, which is why he wanted to set the record straight. “Maraming mga tao—mga bashers—nagsasabi na siya ang dahilan. Wala siyang kinalaman. Nakilala ko si Barbie matagal na kami nagkahiwalay ng landas ni Sarah,” Gutierrez said.

“Gusto ko lang iclarify siyempre parang ang daming nag rereact sa kanya, mga nag hahate comments sa kanya. Siyempre, kailangan ko siyang protektahan. Kailangan ko rin iclarify yun,” he added.

Gutierrez also described his relationship with Imperial, saying that “what you see is what you get.”

In January 2024, dating rumors sparked between Gutierrez and Imperial when the two were seen at a gastropub in Alabang.

Gutierrez later explained that his friendship with the 26-year-old actress started because they were both co-owners of the pub business.

A few months later after the dating rumors, Lahbati confirmed the split to the public in March 2024.