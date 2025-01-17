EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Vlogger Bea Borres’ PHP 1K burger review gains fans’ laughs, likes

Courtesy: Bea Borres/FB

Student vlogger Bea Borres recently made a review on an expensive burger worth PHP 1,000, and fans couldn’t get enough of it!

“Grabe, so mahal ha? 1k burger?” the young vlogger captioned her post.

In the video, Borres, dressed in sleepwear, shares from her hotel room that she opted for room service after discovering their burgers were always “sold out.”

“Guys, can you believe that this is 1k? Tapos 250 ‘tong fries,” she said, showing the huge bowl of fries. She slightly commented on the fries, saying that she could make it at home herself. “I don’t know how to cook, but I can make this at home,” she said.

Going back to the burger, she exclaimed: “Yo, this is 1,000! Crazy, right? Let’s see if it’s worth it.”

After chatting with some people in her room, who suggested she should have opted for delivery instead, Borres finally tried the cheeseburger with caramelized onions.

Her verdict? “Oh my god, it tastes like a 350 burger, but not a 1k burger,” she said. “But… Okay lang. But it’s not worth it. Oh my gosh. It’s not worth it,” she concluded.

Netizens joined in on the fun, mimicking the way Borres talked. “Is it sarap?” one commenter asked.

“Eto lang yung maarte magsalita na di nakakainis HAHAHA,” another netizen commented. “Siya lang yung maarte na tatanggapin mo eh.”

As of now, Borres’ review of the 1k-peso burger has racked up 91k likes, 1.4k comments, and 7.1 million views.

A few days later, she took to Facebook, asking her followers for recommendations on affordable burgers around Metro Manila for her next mukbang video.

“Recommend burgers na mura that’s masarap. I’ll punta and do a mukbang,” Borres wrote. “Help na rin sa small business! Metro Manila area only,” she added.

