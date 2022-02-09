Kris Aquino ready to forgive to ex- fiancé Mel Sarmiento 

Kris Aquino penned a heartwarming open letter to her late brother and former president Noynoy Aquino on Instagram on Tuesday.

Kris shared a video of her and her two sons expressing their love for Noy who would’ve turned 62 on that day.

“Sorry, Noy mahirap mag-edit. Kasi grabe ka naman magparamdam… tried my best umabot ng kahit 11:45 PM BUT di talaga kaya,” she wrote in her post.

“I love you so much. I’m so sorry na hindi ko nasabi enough times when you were still here,” she added. “I’m sorry for letting you down- but I know nakita mo how much your death has profoundly changed me,” she added.

Kris then apologized for not being able to control herself when she and her ex-fiancé Mel Sarmiento parted ways.

“Sorry sumablay lang kay Mel, kasi pumatol ako and nag-comment when I should’ve just shut up. After I post this, I’ll message him na all is forgiven & forgotten,” she added.

She, later on, said that she will no longer dwell in the past.

“It’s time to stop looking back, free myself from the past, focus on today and still have enough FAITH to look forward to tomorrow,” she wrote.

Early this year, Kris has sparked separation rumors from Sarmiento after she deleted all her posts with the former DILG chief.

In a lengthy Instagram post last January, Kris said that she wanted to spare her loved ones from all the rumors and speculations about the split.

“My health has continued to deteriorate and I will soon fly abroad for further diagnostic tests,” she wrote.

Kris revealed that she suffered from drastic weight loss and now weighs 88 pounds.

She also shared some photos of her during her check-ups.

“Sa pinagdadaanan ko ngayon, may tao pa bang gustong pag usapan ang kanyang paghihiwalay,” she said.

Kris said that she needed to speak up because she wanted to ‘peacefully move on’ and her sons still need her.

“I will just post screenshots of Mel’s last text message to me. After that you will never read nor hear anything at all about him from me,” Kris said.