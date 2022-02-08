LOOK: Judy Ann Agoncillo shares photos of children getting COVID-19 vaccines

Filipina actress Judy Ann Santos shared photos of her six-year-old daughter Luna and 11-year-old son Lucho getting their COVID-19 vaccines on Instagram on Monday.

Santos shared photos of her two kids on Instagram and the whole process they went through to get them jabbed.

“Finally!! Our little ones got their first dose of Pfizer vaccine today! The waiting time is very forgivable bilang drive thru vaccine, the kids are not exposed to a lot of people… plus the effort that DOH put in and the team of doctors headed by dr. @ayenuguid and dr. @romeonuguidmd, with them are more than 50 nurses and doctors facilitating the vaccination,” she said.

Santos said there were also Cocomelon mascots, as well as ladies dressed as Anna and Elsa from the animated film “Frozen” to entertain the kids during the vaccination.

The Philippines began the vaccination of children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 in Metro Manila on Monday and the rollout will later be expanded nationwide as the government aims to inoculate some 15 million children in the said age group.