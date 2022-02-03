Entertainment

‘Di po ako nawawalan ng trabaho’: Robin Padilla denies money as reason for senate bid

Actor Robin Padilla denies speculations that he is only running for senator to earn money. 

Padilla says that he will never run out of work in Philippine show business if he wants to. 

“Wala pong pera sa pulitika. Hindi ako yung klase na kikita dito,” Padilla told ABS-CBN News. 

“Maayos naman po ang aking buhay. Di naman po ako nagyayabang, iba naman po ang stature ko. Tatanggapin po ako ng kahit anong network at sa presyong gusto ko. Ako po’y di nawawalan ng trabaho. Ako po’y pumasok sa politika dahil gusto ko na talaga ‘yung sinasabi kong pagbabago,” Padilla added. 

Padilla said he wants to be part of the oversight committee of the Upper Chamber should he win a senate seat. 

“Mas gusto ko kasi sa oversight committee, pag-aralan ang mga batas na ginawa nila na madaming ‘di sinusunod,” he said.

The actor is running under the PDP-Laban party. He has yet to decide on his presidential candidate after the official candidates of PDP-Laban backed out from the race. 

 

