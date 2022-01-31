LOOK: Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo enjoy horse ride in Rizal

Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli enjoyed a horseback ride in Rizal.

The duo went for a nature trip in Tanay, Rizal, where they enjoyed horseback riding as Guidicelli shared some snaps of him and his wife, Geronimo, traversing a river while riding a horse.

The couple rented a family house in Daraitan where they enjoyed the place with their furbabies and the actor also showed his skills riding a horse while roaming around the location.

They were also seen crossing a river and riding a motorcycle together and the fan pages of the couple on Instagram also compiled photos of Guidicelli and Geronimo during their short vacation.