LOOK: Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo enjoy horse ride in Rizal

Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli enjoyed a horseback ride in Rizal.

The duo went for a nature trip in Tanay, Rizal, where they enjoyed horseback riding as Guidicelli shared some snaps of him and his wife, Geronimo, traversing a river while riding a horse.

RELATED STORY: Sarah Geronimo, Piolo Pascual to remain with Kapamilya network

The couple rented a family house in Daraitan where they enjoyed the place with their furbabies and the actor also showed his skills riding a horse while roaming around the location.

They were also seen crossing a river and riding a motorcycle together and the fan pages of the couple on Instagram also compiled photos of Guidicelli and Geronimo during their short vacation.

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

