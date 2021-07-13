EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Sarah Geronimo, Piolo Pascual to remain with Kapamilya network

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo and ABS-CBN’s ultimate leading man Piolo Pascual maintained that they will remain as Kapamilyas.

Geronimo and Pascual were both rumored to transfer to GMA-7 after Bea Alonzo’s network switch.

RELATED STORY: Sarah Geronimo surprises fans with ‘pixie cut’ hairstyle

“Kapamilya, thank you for continuing to let us into your homes through all the different available platforms. As we face a lot of hardships and difficulties this last year, your support and your trust will always be an inspiration for us to continue to be in the service of the Filipino,” Pascual said in a video shared during an ASAP Natin ‘To episode.

“Maraming salamat po, I’ll see you soon,” Pascual said.

READ ON: Johnny Manahan apologizes to Piolo Pascual, Maja Salvador over ‘Sunday Noontime Live’ cancellation 

Geronimo’s video was played after Pascual.

“Mga kapamilya, nandito pa rin ang ating pamilya dahil sa hindi nagbabagong pagmamahal natin para sa isa’t isa. Hindi kami magsasawang paulit-ulit kayong pasalamatan dahil paulit-ulit niyo ring pinapatunayan na ang magkapamilya, hindi nag-iiwanan. Mahal na mahal po namin kayo,” she said.

VIVA Entertainment has denied that Geronimo will transfer to the Kapuso network. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Php5-billion fund for OWWA’s repatriation program only good until September

15 mins ago

COVID-19 variant first detected in PH no longer classified as ‘variant of interest’ by WHO

20 mins ago

GMA welcomes former Star Magic head Johhny Manahan

33 mins ago

UAE Vice President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince hold high-level meeting

45 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button