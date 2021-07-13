Sarah Geronimo, Piolo Pascual to remain with Kapamilya network

Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo and ABS-CBN’s ultimate leading man Piolo Pascual maintained that they will remain as Kapamilyas.

Geronimo and Pascual were both rumored to transfer to GMA-7 after Bea Alonzo’s network switch.

“Kapamilya, thank you for continuing to let us into your homes through all the different available platforms. As we face a lot of hardships and difficulties this last year, your support and your trust will always be an inspiration for us to continue to be in the service of the Filipino,” Pascual said in a video shared during an ASAP Natin ‘To episode.

“Maraming salamat po, I’ll see you soon,” Pascual said.

Geronimo’s video was played after Pascual.

“Mga kapamilya, nandito pa rin ang ating pamilya dahil sa hindi nagbabagong pagmamahal natin para sa isa’t isa. Hindi kami magsasawang paulit-ulit kayong pasalamatan dahil paulit-ulit niyo ring pinapatunayan na ang magkapamilya, hindi nag-iiwanan. Mahal na mahal po namin kayo,” she said.

VIVA Entertainment has denied that Geronimo will transfer to the Kapuso network. (TDT)