Dingdong Avanzado rushed to ER after being stung by swarm of bees

Singer and actor Dingdong Avanzado was rushed to a hospital’s emergency room after he was stung by bees during a golf game.

Jessa Zaragoza shared the news by posting a selfie of them and while Dingdong is in a hospital bed.

“These past 24 hours have been one of the most memorable and jarring experiences we’ve encountered as a family,” Jessa wrote.

“During Dingdong’s golf game yesterday, he was stung by a swarm of bees. He drove home feeling really sick and nauseated,” she added.

Jessa said that this was the first time that something like this happened with Dingdong.

“I got so worried he’d go into anaphylactic shock, due to the venom coming from the multitude of bee stings,” Jessa added.

The singer said that Dingdong has 40 stings with the majority of it on his back.

“I tried convincing him to go the hospital, pero ayaw talaga. Buti nakinig sa anak! ‘Minsan pala kailangan din pagalitan ng anak yung tatay! Hahaha. So finally, we went to the ER and hooked him up with some stronger meds through an IV. she added. May swelling pa din mga bites esp the one sa eye nya. Mejo nakasara yung isa,” Jessa said.

