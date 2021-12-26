Kris Aquino fires back at bashers over Odette relief efforts

Television host Kris Aquino did not mince words at responding to some of her bashers even on Christmas day over Odette relief efforts.

Some netizens were accusing Kris of politicizing relief efforts for Odette affected areas.

Kris joined Vice President Leni Robredo when the latter conducted relief efforts in Negros Occidental.

“Some are accusing na namumulitika ako, hello? kandidato ba ako? Purposely cropped out yung kandidatong kasama ko,” she said.

Kris said that pink is her favorite color even before Robredo made it as her political color.

“Yung kulay ng suot ko, sa dating bahay pa lang namin alam niyo na favorite color ko. Sa lilipatan, mas predominant pa. Nung nakatira kami kay Noy nung 2016, nag-comment siya… bakit puro pink na ang placemat at plato natin?” she said.

She also lamented comments about her relationship with former DILG Secretary Mel Sarmiento.

“Alam ko babanatan ako ng ilan dahil sa posts ko but did you think maaawat niyo ako? Bakit niyo ko tuturuan to quietly help?” she said.

“Hindi ko ninakaw yung perang ginamit, hindi pera ng gubyerno, galing sa sarili kong bulsa. Alam ko ring by posting, marami pa ang mae-engganyong tumulong kasi reality na ‘if you don’t post it, it did not happen’,” she added.

Kris said that she will not quiet down even if it’s the Christmas season.

