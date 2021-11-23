Kris Aquino to support ‘Pink’ candidate

TV host Kris Aquino has hinted at supporting the presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2022 elections by posting support for her signature color Pink.

Aquino, the youngest sister of the late President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, said her candidate shares her favorite color pink.

Robredo has pink as her signature color.

In response to a comment on her Instagram page, Aquino said, “…Nag commit ako (pati rin siya) na may tutulungan sa maraming paraan including sa pag-ikot ng Pilipinas slowly starting this January 2022.”

The TV host was referring to her fiancé, her brother’s former Interior Sec. Mel Sarmiento.

“Obviously alam nyo na kung sino ang taking tinutukoy kasi pareho na kami ng favorite color ngayon- I’m sure lahat ng followers ko.”

Expected to provide star power to Robredo, analysts said Kris is taking an active role in the election campaign months after the death of her only brother in June.

Of all four daughters of Cory and Ninoy Aquino, she is the most outspoken one.

Political analyst Ramon Casiple said that she could run in the elections next year. (AW)