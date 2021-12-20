WATCH: Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo share view of mountainside home

Filipino actors Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo posted a Youtube video of their mountainside home.
The couple gave a tour of the space they started building seven months ago in the eighth episode of their “After All” YouTube series.
Dennis said the project is 70 per cent done as of posting time.
The couple shared that they chose a mountain as the “perfect location” for their “growing family’s hideaway because of fresh air and a breathtaking view.” (AW)