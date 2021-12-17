UPDATE: Miss World postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Miss World Philippines said that the country’s bet Tracy Maureen Perez has negative for COVID-19 following the pageant’s postponement of its coronation night due to a virus outbreak.

“We would like to reassure local pageant fans that our official candidate, Miss Tracy Maureen Perez has tested negative and is taking all precautionary measures to ensure her safety and well-being,” Miss World PH franchise owner Arnold Vegafria stated.

“Amid the unexpected turn of events, she continues to uphold her promise to do her best to bring home the crown,” Vegafria added.

The Miss World organizers decided not to push through with the December 17 coronation in Puerto Rico due to cases of COVID-19.

“Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public,” the pageant organizers said in a statement.

As per recommendations of medical authorities, Miss World contestants and staff have been placed under quarantine.

The grand coronation night is suspended until further notice in the next 90 days.

Miss World has yet to identify the number of infected candidates.