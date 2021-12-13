EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu stuns in first Miss Universe portrait photos

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu looked elegant and ravishing at her first official portraits after winning the Miss Universe crown in Israel.

Sandhu bagged the title after defeating 79 other candidates in the 70th edition of the annual pageant.

Sandhu has replaced Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza.

During the final question and answer round, they were asked about advice that they would give young women on how to deal with the pressures they are facing today.

“Well I think the biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves to know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things happening worldwide. Come out and speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that’s why I’m standing here today,” Sandhu said.

Philippine bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez entered the Top 5 of the Miss Universe competition. (TDT)

