Malacañang congratulates Bea Gomez for Top 5 finish in Miss Universe

Malacañang extends its congratulations to Philippine bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez for finishing at the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

Cabinet Secretary and acting Palace Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said Gomez brought “joy to our people and honor to our country” in a pageant held in Israel.

“A member of our armed forces, an athlete, and a youth advocate, Ms. Gomez is an inspiring figure whose participation in Miss Universe allowed the world to see what we in the country witness every day: the strength, grace, and beauty of the Filipino woman,” Nograles said.

“We wish Beatrice all the best in her future plans and undertakings. We are all proud of you,” he added.

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned as Miss Universe 2021 in a controversial event in Israel.

The pageant was held in the resort city of Eilat, with 80 women from around the world competing for the crown. (TDT)