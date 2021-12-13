India’s Harnaaz Sandhu crowned as Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu from India won the title of Miss Universe 2021, held at Eilat, Israel.

The 21-year-old Punjab pageant queen made history in winning the crown for her country after 21 years.

Bollywood star Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe crown in 2000. She took to Twitter to congratulate Sandhu for her historic win.

“Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse,” tweeted Dutta.

Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second and South Africa’s Lalela Mswane, 24, came third.

Philippines’ bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez finished top 5 for this year’s competition.