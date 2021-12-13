Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach praise Bea Luigi Gomez’s Miss Universe Top 5 finish

Miss Universe titleholders Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach have good words on the Top 5 finish of Beatrice Luigi Gomez at the 70th Miss Universe.

“You made us so proud Bea!!!” Gray, Miss Universe 2018, said on her Twitter.

“Yakap mga kababayan. 2018 tayo last nag top 5. We should be proud of Bea!” Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015, also tweeted.

Other celebrities also congratulated Bea for making the country proud in the international pageant stage.

“All good!!! Well fought. Congratulations and thank you Beatrice Luigi Gomez!!!!” Vice Ganda said.

“I am a fan, Queen,” television host Bianca Gonzales shared.

“Proud ako sayo pero wala paring top 5 top 5 pag nagkita tayo. pahinga ka muna dzaiii,” Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa said. (TDT)