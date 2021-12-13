EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach praise Bea Luigi Gomez’s Miss Universe Top 5 finish

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Miss Universe titleholders Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach have good words on the Top 5 finish of Beatrice Luigi Gomez at the 70th Miss Universe.

“You made us so proud Bea!!!” Gray, Miss Universe 2018, said on her Twitter.

RELATED STORY: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu crowned as Miss Universe 2021

“Yakap mga kababayan. 2018 tayo last nag top 5. We should be proud of Bea!” Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015, also tweeted.

Other celebrities also congratulated Bea for making the country proud in the international pageant stage.

“All good!!! Well fought. Congratulations and thank you Beatrice Luigi Gomez!!!!” Vice Ganda said.

READ ON: PH bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez ends her journey in Miss Universe 2021

“I am a fan, Queen,” television host Bianca Gonzales shared.

“Proud ako sayo pero wala paring top 5 top 5 pag nagkita tayo. pahinga ka muna dzaiii,” Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa said. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Portugal to be placed under ‘state of calamity’ due to Omicron COVID-19 variant

2 hours ago

Malacañang congratulates Bea Gomez for Top 5 finish in Miss Universe

3 hours ago

UAE and Israel relations, a pivotal step towards achieving prosperity, stability

3 hours ago
Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett

Abraham Accords Peace Agreement establishes ‘deep and solid’ structure for relations in region: Israeli Prime Minister

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button