Marian Rivera joins panel of judges for Miss Universe 2021 pageant

TV host Marian Rivera will judge the 70th Miss Universe pageant on December 12 in Israel.

The Kapuso Primetime Queen confirmed the news on Friday. She said she was “honored” and “thankful” to be part of the global pageant’s selection committee.

“Minsan ka lang siguro mabigyan ng pagkakataong makabilang sa isang mahalagang okasyon kung saan doon magsasama-sama [lahat], at syempre, bitbit mo ‘yung bandila ng [Pilipinas]. So, para sa akin, isang malaking karangalan siya, kaya naman buong-buong puso ko talaga tong tinanggap,” said Marian.

The actress is scheduled to fly for Israel on December 6 for the grand coronation on December 12. The Philippines is represented by Beatrice Gomez in the contest. (AW)

