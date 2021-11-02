EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Zia Dantes’ beach side photo trends among netizens

Zia Dantes’ photo by the beach with mom Marian Rivera made rounds on social media as netizens loved the look and smile of Dingdong Dantes’ and Marian Rivera’s daughter.

Marian shared a photo of Zia in a lavender floral dress picking up rocks by the beach and heartily smiling on her Instagram post.

“My Love,” Marian wrote. Within less than an hour after the photo was posted it garnered over 20,000 likes on Instagram.

Marian also shared her photos flaunting her fit body in a Fendi one-piece swimsuit.

Marian and her husband Dingdong Dantes also shared family photos looking picture-perfect from their beach trip. (AW)

