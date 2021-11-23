Beatrice Gomez breaks up with Kate Jagdon

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez has broken up with her girlfriend Kate Jagdon.

Kate said the past weeks have been “the most difficult time” of her personal life.

In her Instagram story, she said that they have officially broken up.

“Bea and I have parted ways. I am simply taking this step to move forward and go on with my life. Nothing more,” Kate said.

RELATED STORY: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi unveils 7-year old relations with girlfriend Kate Jagdon

“It was a conscious decision to keep quiet, after all this is a personal matter and I chose my privacy above everything else,” she said. She added that she decided to release the statement before “rumors and falsifications get out of hand.”

“We all go forward with love and respect and I wish Bea the best of luck in her journey.”

“At this moment, please respect my privacy and this will be the last time I will address the issue. Thank you.”

READ ON: ABS-CBN airs Miss Universe 2021 live via A2Z on Dec. 13

Beatrice made history last September after becoming the first openly out member of the LGBTQIA+ community to win the Miss Universe Philippines crown.

Earlier the beauty queen said she had a girlfriend of six years. She said this during the pageant’s Interview Challenge adding that she loved going to the beach and playing volleyball.

“I do most of these things with my girlfriend Kate. We’ve been together for six years, going seven in a few months,” she said. (AW)