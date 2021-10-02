Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi unveils 7-year old relations with girlfriend Kate Jagdon

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez has disclosed her seven-year-old relationship with girlfriend Kate Jagdon while advocating the rights of LGBTQ community.

Gomez made history by becoming the first openly queer winner of the beauty pageant and the Cebu City beauty queen was candid about her relationship throughout the competition.

She said that she hopes to bring about a change in the LGBTQ community with her accomplishments.

Talking about her girlfriend at the beauty pageant, Beatrice said that she and Kate have been in a relationship for almost seven years.

RELATED STORY: Bea Gomez of Cebu City wins Miss Universe Philippines 2021

Kate was born in the Philippines and as per reports she is 26 years old. A DJ and an entrepreneur, Kate is also a fitness enthusiast and has been quite popular on Instagram with over 34,000 followers.

Majority of her posts are related to fitness vacations and romantic dates with Beatrice and Kate has also shared several pictures with Beatrice on her social media to set major relationship goals.

Kate congratulated Beatrice as she won the crown. In her Instagram post, she wrote about her girlfriend, “You have proved once again @beatriceluigigmz that you’re worthy of all the big things in life. Congratulations to you for doing it once again! We are so proud of you!”

Talking about the homosexual relationship with Kate, Beatrice said: “When I met my girlfriend I was fixed on what I wanted regardless of what other people say and I felt that I didn’t owe anyone any explanation, that’s why I did not have to come out.”

READ ON: MUP judge Vicki Belo claims two candidates broke make-up rules

As a “development worker, a beauty queen and a Marines reservist”, she said that she has “the right tools to spread awareness and educate people.”

Beatrice said that her win has served as an inspiration to the LGBTQ community as a large number have thanked her for openly expressing her sexuality on the global stage. (AW)