ABS-CBN airs Miss Universe 2021 live via A2Z on Dec. 13

ABS-CBN will air the Miss Universe 2021 pageant on December 13, live via A2Z channel 11. 

The ABS-CBN has signed up as the official partner of the prestigious pageant.

Fans around the country can watch the live telecast on December 13 starting at 7:30 a.m.

The Philippines will be represented by Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who is vying to become the fifth Filipina winner in the contest.

Gomez, who hails from Cebu, will compete to be the successor of reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza from Mexico. 

Supporters can vote for Gomez using the Miss Universe app.

