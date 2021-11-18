Netizens question authenticity of Rico Yan’s supposed letter for Claudine Barretto

Actress Claudine Barretto recently shared a love letter she supposedly received from the late Rico Yan back in 1998—but netizens are questioning its authenticity.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Barretto shared a photo of the said love letter which read: “Hunny, Just wanted you to know that you are the best thing that has happened in my life. You are my life! While I watch you sleep, I can’t believe you’re mine. Thank you for being my rock! and Hunny ‘You Rock’. I love You Very Much, Hunny.”

The letter is dated September 7, 1998. Barretto captioned the photo of the love letter: “Double infinity. RYCB & CLAUDINIANS THIS IS FOR ALL OF U.”

Many of the former love team’s fans rejoiced over the throwback post. However, some questioned the authenticity of the supposed letter.

One netizen questioned why the paper where the letter was written on seems new, despite supposedly the letter being written 19 years ago.

“1998 pa ang sulat pero mukhang bago pa din ang papel at parang ngayon lang isinulat. Hindi naluma,” one netizen said.

Several others pointed out that the penmanship on the letter seems to be similar to Barretto’s. Barretto, nonetheless, insisted it was not her penmanship, but Yan’s.

“my penmanship po is ASSUPTION PENMANSHIP PO (heart emojis),” Barretto said in one of her replies.

The post has since been deleted.

Barretto and Yan were known on-and off-screen partners before the latter suddenly passed away in 2002 due to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis while he and his friends were in a resort in Palawan.