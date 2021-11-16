WATCH: John Lloyd Cruz back with Bea Alonzo in reunion project

Filipino actor, John Lloyd Cruz, has paired with Bea Alonzo in a much-anticipated reunion project.

This will be after a long time that the two would be seen together on screen.

The pair released a trailer of their upcoming reunion movie “One True Pair” for local fast food chain Jollibee. In the video, the two big stars are seen having a conversation while catching up after all these years and in the middle of asking each other how they have been, John Lloyd teases Bea, “you look good.”

RELATED STORY: John Lloyd Cruz now officially a Kapuso

“Pumayag na akong gawin ‘tong project. ‘Wag mo na akong bolahin,” Bea told John Lloyd.

In the latter part of their conversation, John Lloyd says, “Sure ka na sa project ah?” “Nag-yes na ako, ‘di ba?” Bea answered.

“Pero yes na galing saan?” John Lloyd asked.

“Saan ba dapat galing?” Bea asked.

READ ON: Bea Alonzo expresses gratitude to GMA network, says she’s ‘in a good place’

“Sa puso,” John Lloyd answered.

“Namiss kita, galing sa puso,” Bea said.

The movie “One True Pair” will feature on December 1 on Jollibee Studios YouTube Channel.

Earlier Bea Alonzo signed a contract with GMA Network last July while John Lloyd Cruz ended his four-year hiatus from showbiz after inking a partnership with GMA Network early this month. (AW)