James Reid’s QC house with ex-Nadine Lustre up for selling again

Actor James Reid started to repost an advertisement selling his house at Loyola Grand Villas in Quezon City.

The actor shared on his Instagram account the house which was previously owned by him and ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre.

He showed the house’s facade, huge kitchen, big bedrooms and jacuzzi as some of the house’s features.

“My house is for sale! Loyola Grand Villas, Katipunan. Slide for more pics. Contact my assistant Penelope for more details on +63 927 836 9466,” he said.

The actor first wanted to sell the house last February 2020 when he and Lustre broke up.

The house is worth P82-100 million according to his previous posts. (TDT)

