Actress Nadine Lustre spotted with boyfriend on Siargao beach

Filipino actress Nadine Lustre was spotted with her rumored new boyfriend, Christopher Bariou, on the beach of Siargao.

The rumors soon took social media by storm as media tabloids linked the two as they were seen on a casual day by the beach.

Christopher is the owner and co-founder of an online magazine, BE Siargao and is also reportedly the founder and managing director of a luxury resort in Siargao called Maison Bukana.

The two have not made anything official on social media

Nadine had started her career as a member of the all-female band group Pop Girls. With back-to-back hits, she soon rose to fame and bagged the lead role of Eya Rodriguez in the film adaptation of the popular Wattpad novel named ‘Diary Ng Panget’.

The actress later went on to play the lead role in the romantic comedy flick ‘Till I Met You’ and also co-hosted the noontime show, ‘It’s Showtime’.

Both critical and commercial success came her way as fans loved her performance as Joanne Candelaria in the romantic drama film, ‘Never Not Love You’. (AW)