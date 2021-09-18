WATCH: Singer Maris Racal dances with beau Rico for new song of his production house

Singer Maris Racal danced with her boyfriend Rico Blanco for her new song for the production house owned by him.

In an Instagram post, Racal shared the dancing clip for her new song produced by Balcony Entertainment.

“lol thank you dahil pumayag ka na gawin to 4 TIMES sa iba’t ibang lugar, koriks. 😛 can’t get over lol,” Maris posted.

RELATED STORY: Maris Racal on age gap with boyfriend Rico Blanco: “Hindi kami naba-bother”

Months after the release of her hit song “Ate Sandali”, Racal is back on the music scene with the release of “Asa Naman” on Wednesday.

The couple first teamed up on the 2019 song “Abot Langit,” after Blanco replied to Racal’s tweet “looking for people to collaborate with. ”

He has produced the actress’s 2020 songs including “Not For Me” and “Kahit Na Anong Sablay” since then.

READ ON: Rico Blanco opens up about working with girlfriend Maris Racal

For the song “Ate Sandali,” Blanco imbued it with an electronic-pop sound that gave life to a composition that Racal had almost forgotten.

“Kasi ‘di talaga siya type but I realized kung si Lady Gaga or K-pop nadadala tayo sa ibang mundo, so can’t I do the same?” Racal said.