Rico Blanco opens up about working with girlfriend Maris Racal

Vocalist Rico Blanco has opened up about collaborating with girlfriend Maris Racal.

Blanco 48, managed to keep his working and romantic relationship with the 23-year-old Kapamilya actress hidden and private.

RELATED STORY: Maris Racal on age gap with boyfriend Rico Blanco: “Hindi kami naba-bother”

“Kay Maris, we’re in a relationship, but when it’s music, when it’s art, we talk sa level na ganoon. We’re always excited. It’s a great thing to have, when you work with the people you love. That’s a blessing,” he said during interview with Myx in his nomination in the upcoming MYX Awards.

Maris confirmed her romantic relationship with the 48-year-old vocalist last May 31.

Rico revealed Maris has been writing songs even before they met.

READ ON: Maris Racal says no plans yet to marry Rico Blanco

“Naka-porma na ‘yung kanta. Tumulong ako sa second verse and the arrangement. We worked together to sharpen. It was a collaboration, but nauna siya, ginawa niyana ‘yun,” he said.

He was referring to their first collaboration, song Abot Langit which was released in May 2019. (RA)

