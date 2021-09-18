John Lloyd Cruz sitcom in GMA-7 pushes through

The sitcom of actor John Lloyd Cruz in the Kapuso network will push through amid uncertainties on the actor’s recent transfer.

It has been four months since Cruz appeared in Willie Revillame’s show as a sign of his comeback but no further developments were made on his other showbiz project.

In a Pep.ph report, GMA will be holding a story conference soon with Cruz together with his co-stars in his comeback project.

Producer Edgar Mortiz will also be playing a big part on the former Kapamilya leading man’s project.

Mortiz used to be the director of the sitcom Home Sweetie Home, Cruz’s last sitcom with ABS-CBN before taking an indefinite leave from show business.

Cruz was spotted with ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak last July sparking speculations that Cruz will be having a project with the Kapamilya network. Cruz met with Katigbak and Crown Artist Management, the current handler of Cruz, as he makes a showbiz comeback.

Nuñez shared a photo of them with a white heart emoji and not explaining the reason behind the meeting.

Netizens say that Cruz might be returning to ABS-CBN soon after he made a television comeback on GMA-7 together with TV host Willie Revillame.

Cruz had a showbiz hiatus in 2017 during his relationship with ex-girlfriend Ellen Adarna. (TDT)